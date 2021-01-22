Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

FRIDAY

Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 2 p.m., by videoconference. Email sbachman@4cls.org for connection information. 

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

