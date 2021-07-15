Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Board of Directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, 7 p.m., CCE office, Hamden.

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otego Village Board/Board of Water Commissioners/Health Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 4 River St.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

 

