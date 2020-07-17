Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
FRIDAY
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 11:30 a.m., Facebook Live at facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 7 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Coalition of Watershed Towns, 6:15 p.m., Call 607-832-5434 or email Kelly.blakeslee@co.delaware.ny.us for access to the Zoom meeting.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unadilla Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., public library, 193 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.