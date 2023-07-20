Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school board room.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

