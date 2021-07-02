Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the July 4 holiday.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported

MONDAY

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

