FRIDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, special meeting, 5:30 p.m., South Kortright Community Church.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.

Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Walton Central School District Board of Education re-organizational meeting, 6 p.m., board room. To bE streamed at tinyurl.com/y9dorzld

