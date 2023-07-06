Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Huntington Memorial Library Board, 3 p.m., library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Soil & Water District Board, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meadows, 140 County Highway 33W, Middlefield. For board members and employees.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 19 Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
