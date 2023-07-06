Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Huntington Memorial Library Board, 3 p.m., library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Otsego County Soil & Water District Board, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meadows, 140 County Highway 33W, Middlefield. For board members and employees. 

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 19 Katie Lane.

