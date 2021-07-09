Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

FRIDAY

Cooperstown Doubleday Committee, 9 a.m., Village Office Building, 22 Main St.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Cooperstown Parks Board, 3 p.m., Village Office Building, 22 Main St.

Cooperstown Squad Meeting, 7 p.m., Cooperstown Fire Hall, 24 Chestnut St.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

New Lisbon Planning Board, 8 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

