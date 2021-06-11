Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
FRIDAY
Cooperstown Village Doubleday Field Committee, 9 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.
Oneonta City Board of Assessment Review, 6 to 8 p.m. Contact city clerk’s office for scheduling if not appearing in person.
SUNY Oneonta College Council, 1:30 p.m., on Zoom. For info: kim.macleod@oneonta.edu
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.