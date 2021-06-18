Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

FRIDAY

Cooperstown Village Economic Development Sustainability Committee, 8:15 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.

Schoharie County Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 360, 284 Main St., third floor, Schoharie.

Schoharie County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., board chambers, 284 Main St., third floor, Schoharie.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., to award capital outlay project bid(s) and possible personnel appointments. Live streamed on district’s YouTube channel. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

