FRIDAY-SATURDAY-SUNDAY-MONDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
DECATUR - Paul Fancher, 87, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Bassett Medical Center, following a lengthy battle with COPD. Paul was born June 20, 1933, in Decatur, to Hayward and Ethel (Henness) Fancher. A loving and devoted family man, Paul was an extremely hard worke…
ONEONTA - Aileen Jane Moore (nee VanDuzer) formerly of Margaretville, died June 23, 2020, at the A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta. Aileen was born Feb. 11, 1928, in Brooklyn, to Margaret (Nilsen) and Edwin VanDuzer. She moved with her family to Lynnbrook and graduated from Valley Stream High…
HARTWICK - Helen Rowlison, 89, passed away peacefully June 24, 2020, at the Fulton Center in Gloversville. She was born Oct. 25, 1930, in Worcester, the daughter of Peter and Ruth (Howe) Hollenbeck. Survivors include three children; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-…
COOPERSTOWN - Giles E. Russell, 86, of Cooperstown died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born March 14, 1934 and raised in Eagle Bridge, Giles was the son of Giles Sr. and Kathryn (Mahar). He graduated from RPI in Troy with a degree in electrical engineering in 1955. He was an IBM engineer in Po…
