FRIDAY-SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Edmeston Free Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., library.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

New Lisbon Planning Board, 8 p.m., web conference.

Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., pending details.

Oneonta City Finance/ Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., pending details.

Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

