Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Board of Directors, 7 p.m., video or phone conference. For access info: 607-865-6531.
Delaware Academy Central School District at Delhi Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 1 p.m., videoconference. Email sbachman@4cls.org for connection information.
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
