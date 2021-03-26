Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School at Delhi Board of Education, 5 p.m., budget workshop and possible adoption, high school library media center.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7 p.m., to hear information on new highway garage and tractor.
Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.