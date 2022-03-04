Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

FRIDAY

Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 1 p.m., Otsego County Meadows office building, 140 County Highway 33, Phoenix Mills. 

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported. 

MONDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., school board room, 29 Academy St. 

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Milford Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., 64 S. Main St. 

Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Schoharie town Zoning Board of Authority, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St. 

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

