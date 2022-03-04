Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
FRIDAY
Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 1 p.m., Otsego County Meadows office building, 140 County Highway 33, Phoenix Mills.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., school board room, 29 Academy St.
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Milford Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., 64 S. Main St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Schoharie town Zoning Board of Authority, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
