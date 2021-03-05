Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported

MONDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium. Purpose: To accepting bids for Capital Project.

Delaware Academy Central School District at Delhi Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finances/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

