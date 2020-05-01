Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
SATURDAY
No meetings reported.
SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Walton Education Board Advisory Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., remote view at tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
Unatego Education Board Annual Budget Meeting and Board Meeting following, 6:30 p.m., Room 93 in the middle/ high school.
