Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Schoharie County Democratic Committee, 7:30 p.m., 204 Main Bistro, Sharon Springs.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
