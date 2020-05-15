Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
FRIDAY
Four County Library Trustees Board, Noon, for information contact sbachman@4cls.org
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Education Board, 7:30 a.m., school cafeteria.
Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., Board Chambers, County Office Building.
SATURDAY
No meetings reported.
SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45, Town Municipal Building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 7 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Cobleskill Planning Board telephone conference, 7 p.m., 518-296-1200 access code: 169746
Delaware Central School Education Board, 5 p.m., High School Media Library Center.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Milford Village Board, 5 p.m., Zoom https://tinyurl.com/y85hrzxl
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
South Kortright Education Board, 7 p.m., vocal music room.
Unadilla Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Public Library.
Unatego School Board, 7 p.m., High School Room 93.
