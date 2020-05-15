Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

FRIDAY

Four County Library Trustees Board, Noon, for information contact sbachman@4cls.org

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Education Board, 7:30 a.m., school cafeteria.

Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., Board Chambers, County Office Building.

SATURDAY

No meetings reported.

SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45, Town Municipal Building.

Cherry Valley Village Board, 7 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Cobleskill Planning Board telephone conference, 7 p.m., 518-296-1200 access code: 169746

Delaware Central School Education Board, 5 p.m., High School Media Library Center.

Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Village Board, 5 p.m., Zoom https://tinyurl.com/y85hrzxl

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

South Kortright Education Board, 7 p.m., vocal music room.

Unadilla Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Public Library.

Unatego School Board, 7 p.m., High School Room 93.

