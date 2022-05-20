Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office.

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Meadows building, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 29 Katie Lane.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

