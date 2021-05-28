FRIDAY-MONDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
ONEONTA - Margaret S. Conant, 97, of Oneonta passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at home. She was born May 19, 1923, in Franklin, the daughter of the late Dwight and Katherine (Mabey) Sanly. Margaret graduated from Franklin Central School and Hartwick College. She began her teaching career at F…
BURLINGTON FLATS - A graveside service and potluck dinner will soon take place for Amy Jane Rose, who passed away suddenly on Jan. 19, 2021, at age 57. Services will be held in Hartwick Cemetery at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 12, followed by a casual potluck dinner and swimming at Glimmerglass St…
A Celebration of Life is to be held for Charles "Charlie" Bollinger, Jr. on June 6, at 1 p.m., at the Laurens Presbyterian Church.
A Graveside Committal Service for Delphia P. Mewin will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1 p.m., in the Stamford Cemetery, Stamford, NY. Delphia passed away February 23, 2021.
MIDDLEFIELD - Joseph S. Harris, 64, of Middlefield, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday May 25, 2021. He was born on Sept. 20, 1956 in Oneida. The son of William and Barbara Harris. He graduated from Cooperstown Central School. He worked for the Village of Cooperstown at Doubleday Field for 33 …
