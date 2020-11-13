Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.

Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Public Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., library, 193 Main St. 

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

