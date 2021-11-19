Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
FRIDAY
Schoharie County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., board room, county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
CCE of Delaware County Board of Directors, 7p.m., Zoom video conference/phone. For access info: 607-865-6531.
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
