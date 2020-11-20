Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
FRIDAY
Otsego County Board of Representatives full board budget workshop, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Performance Review and Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
