Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

FRIDAY

Otsego County Board of Representatives full board budget workshop, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego County Board of Representatives Performance Review and Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

