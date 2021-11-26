Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Oneonta City Planning Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Otsego County Board of Representatives full board budget workshop, 10 a.m., county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Walton Central School Curriculum Committee meeting 4:15 p.m., boardroom.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you