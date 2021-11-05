Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
FRIDAY - SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Oneonta Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chamber, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chamber, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Schoharie County Board of Supervisors annual meeting, 9 a.m., county office building, 282 Main St., Schoharie.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
