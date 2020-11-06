Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Edmeston Free Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., library, 6 West St.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Morris Town Board, 6 p.m., finance committee; 6:30 p.m., public hearing on 2021 preliminary budget followed by regular meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
