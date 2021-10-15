Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

FRIDAY

Schoharie County Board of Supervisors Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m., county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.

Schoharie County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office.

Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

