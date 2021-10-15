Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
FRIDAY
Schoharie County Board of Supervisors Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m., county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
Schoharie County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.,
