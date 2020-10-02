Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m. Email andestownclerk@gmail.com for Zoom link.
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
