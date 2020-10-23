Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Andes Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Zoom. For access: andestownclerk@gmail.com
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.