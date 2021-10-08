FRIDAY-MONDAY
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
ONEONTA - Tanya S. Mattice, 38, passed on to be with the Lord, Sept. 29, 2021, she was at her parents' home with her loving family. She was born Sept. 6, 1983, in Oneonta, the daughter of Joseph W. and Annette L. (Fancher) Lapine. Tanya married Richard L. Mattice III nine years ago on Oct. 1…
There will be a graveside service for Gerald Haney at 11a.m., on Oct.16, at the Hartwick Village Cemetey. Celebration of Life will be at the Hatwick Community Center following the service.
