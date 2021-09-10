Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Legislative committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Comittee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, open session, 7 p.m.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
