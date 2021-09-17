Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

MONDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office.

Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Memorial Library, 8 Fort Hill Park, Oxford. 

Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Parks and Recreation, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Board budget workshop, 5 p.m., town office building, Fly Creek. 

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., 

