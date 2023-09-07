Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Conesville Town Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 1306 State Route 990V.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 6:30 p.m., 37 Brook St.
New Lisbon Planning Board, 8 p.m. town hall.
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Landmarks and Historic Preservation, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., Meadows.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 19 Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
