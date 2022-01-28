Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
CHERRY VALLEY - Ivan Darvey Bosma, 63, took his own life on Jan. 25, 2022, following a long period of psychological and physical decline. Darvey was born in Oswego, on June 23, 1958. After he graduated from Canajoharie High School in 1976, he joined the U.S. Army and served as a paratrooper,…
HOBART - Reginald Brunson, 61, passed on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Calling hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, at MacArthur Funeral Home, 15 Buntline Drive, Stamford. A service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30, at Delhi American Legion, 41 Page Ave., Delhi. In lieu of fl…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.