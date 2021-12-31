Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Milford Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., 64 S. Main St. 

Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Parks and Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Board organizational meeting, 7 p.m., town building, Fly Creek.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., on Zoom. Email laurensvillageclerk@stny.rr.com for access info.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., virtual setting.  Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

