Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
SATURDAY
No meetings reported.
SUNDAY:
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., Town Municipal Building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 7 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., High School Media Library.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation proposed statewide Trout Stream Management Plan discussion, 9:30 a.m., Zoom, tinyurl.com/y8mupv75 ID: 848 2323 6422. One tap mobile number: +16465588656,84823236422#.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 11:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. To be streamed live on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ycf63mmd
Unadilla Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., public library.
South Kortright Central District Board of Education, 7 p.m., vocal music room.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., room 93.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
