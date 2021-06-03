Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported

MONDAY

Cooperstown Village Tree Committee, 9 a.m., meet at Fenimore Lane and Chestnut Street

Cooperstown Village Parks Committee, 3 p.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., 

Walton Central School District Board of Education Facilities Committee, 5:30 p.m., to be live streamed on district's YouTube channel.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

 

