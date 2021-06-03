Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Cooperstown Village Tree Committee, 9 a.m., meet at Fenimore Lane and Chestnut Street
Cooperstown Village Parks Committee, 3 p.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.,
Walton Central School District Board of Education Facilities Committee, 5:30 p.m., to be live streamed on district's YouTube channel.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
