TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)
Oneonta City Common Council, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9:40 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
