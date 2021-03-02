Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.
Oneonta City Planning Committee, 6;30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee, 9:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. To be live streamed on Facebook.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9:35 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. To be livestreamed on Facebook.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., policy committee; regular meeting, 6 p.m., live streamed on district's YouTube channel.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., Meetings live on Facebook at tinyurl.com/f858ba2d
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
Walton Central School District Board of Education budget work session, 6 p.m., live streamed on district's YouTube channel.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.