SATURDAY
Schoharie County Comprehensive Committee, 3 p.m., town hall, Jefferson.
SUNDAY
No meeting reported.
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Edmeston Free Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., library, 6 West St.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committees, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Health and Education Committee, 9 a.m., DOH conference room, Meadows bldg.
South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., vocal music room.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., room 93, MS/HS.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
