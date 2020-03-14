SATURDAY/SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 7 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education budget workshop, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Park and Recreation Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unadilla Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., public library, 193 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education facilities committee, 5 p.m., board of education room, high school.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
