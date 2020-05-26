Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Oneonta Planning Committee, 5 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Finance/ Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Schenevus Education Board Special Meeting, 6:30 p.m., school Draper room.
South Kortright Education Board annual budget hearing, 6 p.m., details at www.skcs.org
Walton Education Board annual budget, 6 p.m., https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
William B. Ogden Library Trustees Board, 7 p.m., for info email wboflibrary@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Administration Committee, 10 a.m.,, Streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Worcester Education Board special budget meeting, 6:30p.m., www.worcestercs.org
