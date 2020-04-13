Individuals are advised to call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been canceled, postponed or changed for health and safety concerns because of the coronavirus outbreak.
MONDAY
Edmeston Free Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 6 West St.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Fulton Town Board Meeting, 6;30 p.m., closed to the public.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Oneonta Common Council Finance – Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m.. Available for livestream at www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta or by using the call-in details: Phone number: 1-646-558-8656; Meeting ID: 671269099; Meeting Audio PIN: #; Meeting Password: 996308#
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Town Board, 7 p.m., finance committee; 6:30 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St., closed to the public.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Otsego County Committee meetings are closed to the public, but may be streamed via Facebook Live.
Otsego Health and Education, 11:30 a.m., 197 Main Street, Cooperstown.
Otsego Human Services, 10:15 a.m., 197 Main Street, Cooperstown.
Otsego Intergovernmental Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 197 Main Street, Cooperstown.
Otsego Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns, 9 a.m., 197 Main Street, Cooperstown.
Otego Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
Walton Board of Education budget workshop, 6:30 p.m., view remotely at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeNyGfgqoZkRPqVwVc3VD1g
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.