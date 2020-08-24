Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
MONDAY
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 9 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/y3l5v6fv
Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room and https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.