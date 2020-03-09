MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Edmeston Free Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., library, 6 West St.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committees, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Health and Education Committee, 9 a.m., DOH conference room, Meadows bldg.
South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., vocal music room.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., room 93, MS/HS.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education first joint budget review workshop, 6:30 p.m., elementary gymnasium.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 9 a.m., second floor conference room, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 1 p.m., second floor conference room, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper room.
Schoharie County Human Services/Public Health, 4:30 p.m., board room, county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
Schoharie County Historical Committee, 6 p.m., room 360, county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
Schoharie County Personnel/Finance Committees, 4:45 p.m., room 360, county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
Worcester Fire District, 7 p.m., firehouse.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
