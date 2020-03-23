MONDAY

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Board of Directors, 7 p.m., CCE office, Hamden.

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., room 93, MS/HS.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 29 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, second joint budget review workshop, 6:30 p.m., elementary gymnasium. 

Springfield Fourth of July planning committee, 7 p.m., Springfield Community Center, 129 County Route 29A, Springfield. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

Tags

Recommended for you