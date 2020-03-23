MONDAY
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Board of Directors, 7 p.m., CCE office, Hamden.
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., room 93, MS/HS.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 29 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, second joint budget review workshop, 6:30 p.m., elementary gymnasium.
Springfield Fourth of July planning committee, 7 p.m., Springfield Community Center, 129 County Route 29A, Springfield.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
