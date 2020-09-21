Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

MONDAY

Edmeston Free Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., library, 6 West St.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 610 E. Main St., Moak-Johnson Hall. 

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., 7411 State Highway 28, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board budget workshop, 9 a.m., town hall. 

New Lisbon Town Board, 6:30 p.m., sexual harassment prevention training; 7:30 p.m., tentative budget workshop, town hall, Garrattsville. 

Otsego County Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns Committee, 8:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Health and Education Committee, 9:45 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Human Services Committee, 11 a.m.,  board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St. 

Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St. 

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board of education room. Live streamed at tinyurl.com/y9dorzld.

Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., Worcester firehouse.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

Tags

Recommended for you