Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak or the Labor Day holiday.
MONDAY
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Control Room Call, 7:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., Zoom: tinyurl.com/y3zuftnq, ID: 848 9769 0537, Passcode: 801514.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Oneonta City Finance and Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room. Live stream: tinyurl.com/y9dorzld.
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
Worcester Fire District, 7 p.m., Worcester firehouse.
