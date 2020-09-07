Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak or the Labor Day holiday.

MONDAY

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Control Room Call, 7:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., Zoom: tinyurl.com/y3zuftnq, ID: 848 9769 0537, Passcode: 801514. 

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.

Oneonta City Finance and Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room. Live stream: tinyurl.com/y9dorzld.

West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.

Worcester Fire District, 7 p.m., Worcester firehouse.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

