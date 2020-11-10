Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otego County Board of Representatives Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns Committee, 8:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Health and Education Committee, 9:45 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Human Services Committee, 11 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.,
Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
Worcester Fire District, 7 p.m., firehouse.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie town Board, 6:20 p.m., Town Hall, 300 Main St.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
